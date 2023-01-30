Farm Bureau Women’s Committee to hold create your own candle class on Feb. 9

The Farm Bureau Women’s Committee invites the public to an evening of creativity while making custom candles with the help of Farm to Wick Soy Candles.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Bureau County Farm Bureau Office, located at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

Participants will be able to pick up to four scents from the 50+ options. Everyone will be able to create their own 8 oz. candle.

The class fee is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. This fee includes instructions and all candle making supplies. Additional candles will be available for $20 as well.

This event will take place over two hours and seating is limited. Classes may be subject to cancellation based on the number of enrollments.

To register for the event, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 by Feb. 1.