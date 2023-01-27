U of I Extension to hold a 4-H Bureau County Public Presentation Contest on March 20

Local youth, ages 8-18, are invited to participate in the University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H Bureau County Public Presentation Contest. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at the office, 850 Thompson St., Princeton.

The 4-H Public Presentation Contest will allow youth to highlight their presentation abilities in a supportive environment. Youth will be able to learn from professionals as well as their fellow 4-H members.

Speech categories include formal, illustrated, original works and oral interpretation. Youth selected in a local county 4-H contest to advance to the state contest will compete on April 29 at Parkland Community Collect in Champaign.

To participate in the Bureau County contest, or become an enrolled 4-H member, contact Bureau County 4-H Program Coordinator Danielle Gapinski at des85@illinois.edu or 815-875-2878.

For questions or more information, call University of Illinois Extension- Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office.