Bureau County Historical Society to host Feb. 11 President Lincoln presentation

The Bureau County Historical Society will host a presentation honoring the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. This event is free and open the public.

The speaker, Dana Collins, will give a slide presentation discussing Lincoln’s years in Illinois from 1830-1861 including hi young years in New Salem to his departure 31 years later from Springfield to assume the presidency.

“Lincoln’s logic, his wit, and his human compassion are so endlessly rich and rewarding to study,” Collins said. “We were very lucky, in those days before the Civil War, to have among us a man so devoted to our continuing experiment in democracy, and so dedicated to its preservation. His life in Illinois shaped him, as his thought would shape our nation. It is fascinating and rewarding to study his life here.”

Collins is a painter and retired art professor with degrees from Washington University and Pratt Institute in New York. She has studied the Civil War period for many years and participated in Roads Scholar study trips to sites in Springfield, New Salem, Gettysburg, Harpers Ferry and Antietam.

Her talk will draw from her personal library and from her selection of over a hundred prints and photographs of the period.

“We are very much looking forward to this event commemorating Abraham Lincoln, who was a visitor to Princeton and a friend of our own Owen Lovejoy,” Executive Director Lex Poppens said. “We encourage the community to attend in person ad the library or electronically.”

Patrons can attend the event virtually by going to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83180808256?pwd=Z25Yb011Tkt3UFkwTDJ2UnJadmoxdz09. The link will be live several minutes before the event.