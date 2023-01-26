Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation announces agriculture scholarship opportunities

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation has announced that its will be offering scholarships to area students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be a Bureau County Farm Bureau member of a dependent of a member and must be pursuing a degree in agriculture.

Separate scholarship applications will be given to students graduating high school and those students already attending a college or university.

Applications are available online at www.bureaucountyfarmbureau.org under the foundation tab.

Applications must be submitted by Feb. 28. For more information, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.