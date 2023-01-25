January 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Bureau County Fairgrounds announces upcoming event schedule

Full list and additional information can be found online

By Shaw Local News Network

Ian Donofrio, 4, of Princeton, watches a working O gauge Lionel Train at the Train and Toy show at the Bureau County Fairgrounds on Saturday Feb. 12, 2022 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau County Fairgrounds has announced its upcoming event schedule. All events will take place at the fairgrounds, located at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

A full list and additional information can be found online at www.bureaucountyfair.com.

The Sauk Trail Gun Collectors show will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29.

The first flea market of the year will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5. Selling spaces are still available.

A Valentine’s Haunted House will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Admission is $5.

Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 in the exhibit halls.

The Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Admission is $5 for adults and kids are free.

A Fair Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25. A few tickets remain for the Night at the Races event. Call 309-238-3834 for tickets.