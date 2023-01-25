Bureau County Fairgrounds announces upcoming event schedule

The Bureau County Fairgrounds has announced its upcoming event schedule. All events will take place at the fairgrounds, located at 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

A full list and additional information can be found online at www.bureaucountyfair.com.

The Sauk Trail Gun Collectors show will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29.

The first flea market of the year will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5. Selling spaces are still available.

A Valentine’s Haunted House will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Admission is $5.

Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 in the exhibit halls.

The Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Admission is $5 for adults and kids are free.

A Fair Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25. A few tickets remain for the Night at the Races event. Call 309-238-3834 for tickets.