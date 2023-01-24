Princeton Area Chamber announces 2022 Building Improvement Grant recipients

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of the 2022 Building Improvement Grant Program, which will provide $16,908 to local businesses.

The 2022 recipients include Beetz Me!, Eclectic Joy, Fawcett’s Pharmacy, Hawg House Saloon and the Princeton Closet. The five recipients were announced during the organization’s Jan. 19 business after hours event at Sullivan’s Foods.

“Congratulations to this year’s recipients and good luck with your projects,” Executive Director Jenica Cole said. “We are excited to see everyone’s final projects on display at our 2023 Chamber Golf Classic.”

The program aims to incentivize private sector exterior improvement of commercial buildings, leading to a city-wide revitalization. The chamber also aims to improve public and pedestrian environment, preserve and restore historic properties and encourage and support economic development by leveraging additional investment.

Funds for this program are raised by the organization’s annual Chamber Golf Classic hosted by the Chamber Ambassador Club. The 2022 event raised a record amount of $16,908.

The 2023 Golf Classic will take place Friday, June 9, at Wyaton Hills Golf Course. Anyone interested in taking part in the event or being a sponsor can call the chamber office at 815-875-2616.

This program is exclusive to chamber members. To find out more about the program or eligibility, contact Cole at 815-875-2616. Members can also apply for the 2023 program by finding a grant application online or at the chamber office.

“Thank you to the Chamber Ambassador Club and all our sponsors and golfers for their support in making this the best year yet,” Cole said.