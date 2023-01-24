Bureau County Farm Bureau and Country Financial accepting applications for Community Impact Grant

To help meet a mission to improve financial stability and quality of life for members, the Bureau County Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial have created the Community Impact Grant Program, to facilitate partnerships with local groups in Bureau County on projects that have an impact in our communities.

The Community Impact Grant Program seeks to identify various projects that will improve the community and to create partnerships with groups and individuals to make those projects a reality.

Proposals will be accepted now through February 28. The submitting organization or individual must be based in Bureau County and have operations in the county.

Examples of organizations include school groups, civic organizations, churches, 4-H clubs, food banks, FFA chapters, etc. Projects that have a lasting, multi-year impact will be favored over those with a short-term impact.

The awarded grant can be up to $5,000 but amount awarded will be determined at the time of selection. Grant awards will be announced in late spring, with project completion to occur by August 15.

This grant is provided through a partnership between Bureau County Farm Bureau and COUNTRY Financial representatives in Bureau County: Jim Scruggs, Crane Schafer, Mike Morris, Ron Behrends, Tyler Hansen, TJ Scruggs, G.W. Leynaud and Dan Kniss.

The grant application is posted on the Bureau County Farm Bureau website at www.bureaucountyfarmbureau.org.

For questions regarding the Community Impact Grant Program, call 815-875-6468, or email Jill Frueh at jfrueh@bureaucountyfarmbureau.org.