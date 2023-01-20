Princeton Rotary announces 2023 scholarship information for PHS seniors

The Rotary Club of Princeton has released information regarding its 2023 scholarship program. The club offers a four-year college scholarship as well as a vocation scholarship to graduating Princeton High School seniors.

The Swan Eickmeier Scholarship provides a $2,500 non-renewal scholarship to a graduating PHS senior. The senior must be pursuing a four-year college degree and enrolling as a fulltime student at an accredited college or university.

Selection will be based on a candidate’s academic achievement, extracurricular and community service activities, letters of recommendation and an essay about Rotary service and ideals.

There will also be an interview conducted by Rotary Scholarship Committee Members.

The scholarship funds will be paid directly to the student in one installment following graduation and submission of fall semester class schedule. Scholarship money must be applied directly to tuition, room and board, fees or books and media.

The Rotary Vocational Scholarship provides a $500 non-renewal scholarship to a PHS graduating senior who is planning on attending a two-year vocational program.

Criteria includes participation in community activities, senior projects, an essay in regards to what you have learned through serving others and letters of recommendation.

Funds for these scholarships are raised through various fundraising events sponsored by the Rotary. Further information can be found online at https://phs-il.org/guidance/ or https://princetonrotaryclub.com/.

Applications can be picked up at the Princeton High School guidance office. Applications must be received by April 3. Interviews will be scheduled shortly after receipt of applications.

Notification of scholarship recipients will be announced in May.