OSF HealthCare appoints Lisa Garcia as vice president, chief nursing officer in Princeton, Kewanee

OSF HealthCare announced Lisa Garcia, BSN, RN has accepted the position of vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF St. Clare in Princeton and OSF St. Luke in Kewanee.

In her new positions, Garcia will be accountable for leading nursing operations to achieve key results and drive clinical outcomes. Together with other members of the leadership teams, she will establish quality standards, develop policies and procedures for the nursing staff and work to grow a culture of compassion.

Garcia will represent OSF St. Clare and OSF St. Luke on the Chief Nursing Executive Council led by the chief nursing officer for the OSF HealthCare Ministry.

Garcia has served the ministry since 2005, most recently as interim vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF St. Clare and OSF St. Luke. She has also been serving as manager of Inpatient Services for OSF St. Luke.

OSF said in a statement Garcia has a strong history of building high-performing teams and providing quality and compassion for those they serve.

She earned her bachelor’s of science in nursing from Western Governors University and is enrolled in a master’s of science in nursing program. Garcia and her husband Jose are the parents of Taylor, Mariah, Alex and Gracie.

They have three granddaughters named Elena, Vivian and Isabella. In her spare time, Garcia enjoys spending time with her family and friends, supporting the Wethersfield Flying Geese and traveling.