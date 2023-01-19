Bureau County Genealogical Society will virtually meet on Jan. 26

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, for an online presentation from Stephen Watts about his new book “Searching for Charles, The Untold Legacy of an Immigrant’s American Adventure.”

To view the program, contact the society to receive a virtual link by Monday, Jan. 23 at bureaucounty@gmail.com.

The story, anchored by published transcriptions of Charles’ story, will also tell how counties such as La Salle and Bureau came together.

Charles married Mary Ann Thurston from Wyanet and for 17 years, he wrote to his brother Edward Lowe Watts.

The book contains the only published and complete transcriptions of Charles’ letters. They cover a wide range of topics including farming, European Revolutions, Native American, burgeoning family feuds and first hand accounts of the expanding 19th century population.

For questions, call the society at 815-879-3133 during regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.