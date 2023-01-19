Bureau County Christmas for Kids wraps up its 9th year of service

Bureau County Christmas for Kids has officially wrapped up its ninth year of giving gifts to children in Western Bureau County. In 2022 the organization provided gifts for 386 children through the support of the local community.

Gail Hart, Director of Bureau County Christmas for Kids, stated that the organization is grateful for the funds the community provided in order to give local children a merry Christmas.

“We thank you for the toys and month donated to BCCFK,” Hart said. “These donations provided gifts to children ages 0-14. We, the BCCFK Committee, are fortunate because we get to see the smiles on the faces of these families.”

“We see the joy that can bring hope to the hearts of theses families and the volunteers. Please know that what you have given makes a difference.”

BCCFK also provided a special thank you to their many volunteers who gather the toys, prepare them for gifting and work to fill the wish list of each child.

These volunteers include teens that helped organize and carry bikes and gifts up and down stairs and into cars, the New Hope Church for providing extra tables, the who helped during giving day, women who sewed doll clothes, the Bike Place for providing bicycles, police officers for picking up toys and drop off points and all those who help toy drives and fundraisers to donate to the organizations.

Hart thanked everyone who played a part, big or small, in providing another successful Christmas season to local kids in need.