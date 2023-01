The Knights of Columbus of Sheffield/Anawan will hold a free throw contest from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Bureau Valley High School, located at 9154 County Rd. 2125 N. in Manlius.

The event is sponsored by #4537 Peter Hand Council, St. Patricks and Sacred Heart. No entry fee is required.

Girls and boys ages 9 through 14 are eligible to participate. Pre-registration and same-day registration will be available.

To register ahead of time, contact Rick Cernovich at drcerno@netscape.net.