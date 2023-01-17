Lending a Hand: Princeton Closet hands out $215,000 through its annual program

Representatives from 36 Bureau County organizations gathered Tuesday morning at the Princeton Closet as it distributed $215,000 in funds from its Lend a Hand program.

The program has been ongoing for many years from the Princeton Closet as Board President Jo Anne Kloepping stated that it’s something the group is grateful to be able to provide to local organizations.

“This is our community of donations, that’s what all of this is,” Kloepping said. “It’s just amazing what we take in from furniture to tea cups, it’s just heartfelt. When we as a board get together at the end of December and we know what we have to give out, we go through the list that has come in, you just feel it from your heart. It’s amazing what the community has to offer.”

The program disburses funds raised by the sale of donated goods to various organizations yearly. To qualify, the organizations must be a 501(c)3 and operate within Bureau County.

Kloepping not only thanked those that had a hand in providing donations to the organization, but also fellow board members such as Vice President Dianne Vandrew, Secretary Maureen Droessler, Treasurer Wanda Nelson and also Store Manager Jennifer Conwell.

“It gives us a warm and fuzzy feeling, you just feel good,” Kloepping said. “There are some organizations that we pay their building’s rent, so they can continue.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Jo Anne Kloepping board president hands out checks totaling $215,000 to 36 organizations in Bureau County on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Over the years, the closet was seen a variety of organizations from those who participate in the program yearly and those that have only utilized it’s services once.

While the Princeton Closet looks to distribute as many funds as they can to local organizations, Kloepping stated that they still are able to save funds for themselves to be used on necessary building and operating cost upgrades as they are needed.

“We also have to feed ourselves,” Kloepping said. “We know that there will be some things that we put any money for every year. We know down the road that something big is going to be happening and we want to be ready for that.”

Over the past year, the Princeton Closet has completed it’s new donation center in the rear of its location at 2026 N. Main St. This construction was paid for through many years of saving and was seen as a much needed upgrade.

Moving forward, the closet will be saving toward the goal of a new building facade and the necessity of a new roof to maintain the building further.

This year’s Lend a Hand Program recipients included: Barker Farm Outreach Inc., Bureau County Food Pantry, Second Story Teen Center, Western Bureau County Food Pantry, Our Table, Bureau Valley buddy Bags, United Methodist Church of Wyanet Food Pantry, Cornerstone Community Wellness, Princeton Ministerial Association, Making it Programs at the Hampshire Colony Congregational Church, Royal Family Kids, Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center, Freedom House, Another Child Foundation, Bureau County Christmas for Kids, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Princeton Club 5, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Happy Hands Preschool, U of I Extension Service, Learning Stage of Princeton Theatre Group, Arukah Institute of Healing, Gateway Services, Bureau County Senior Citizens Association, Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living, Tabitha’s Hands, A Night to Remember, Princeton Christian Academy, North Central REgional Betterment Coalition, Princeton Community Band, American Legion. Flags of Freedom, Prairie Arts Council, Shakespeare in the Park by Princeton Theatre Group, Princeton Buddy bags and Quilts of Valor.