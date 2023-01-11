Bureau County Sheriff’s Office begins move to new law enforcement center

Bureau County Sheriff Jim Reed has announced the administration portion of the Sheriff’s Office is up and running at the department’s new facility at 800 Ace Road in Princeton.

All administrative tasks, including records, civil process, operations, jail administrations and the investigations division are now currently operating from the new law enforcement center.

At this time, all road patrol and jail division tasks will continue to operate from the facility located at 22 Park Avenue West.

Anyone needing to get in contact with the Sheriff’s Office can contact all phone numbers, email addresses and phone extensions as before. The office can be reached at 815-875-3344.

Reed offered a thanks to all citizens of Bureau County for their support and patience during the process of getting the new facility up and running.

“There are still some final touches being done to the law enforcement center, but we hope to have them completed in the next few months,” Reed stated.

Many aspects of the construction was postponed due to COVID-related supply issues as the project originally anticipated a November 2021 completion.