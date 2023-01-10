January 10, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Princeton Chamber of Commerce to hold 1st Annual Chili Cook Off on Jan. 14

Tickets are available for $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

By Shaw Local News Network
American Legion Post 111 held its fifth annual chili cook-off Feb. 19 at its 101 W. Fourth St. St. facility in Newton. In addition to serving bowls of hot chili to guests, the cook-off acted as a fundraiser for the American Legion. Proceeds from the cook-off will directly benefit repairs to the American Legion's roof and parking lot.

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 1st Annual Chili Cook Off from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Cliff Event Center, located at 1105 E. Peru Street in Princeton. (Shaw Local News Network)

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 1st Annual Chili Cook Off from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Cliff Event Center, located at 1105 E. Peru Street in Princeton.

Tickets are available for $8 in advance of $10 at the door and can be purchased by calling the chamber at 815-875-2616.

Six tasting cups and crowd favorite voting tickets will be given. Baked potatoes and extra tastings will be offered at $2 each.

The event will also offer televised playoff games, silent auctions and a cash bar. For more information contact the chamber at 815-875-2616.