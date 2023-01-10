Princeton Chamber of Commerce to hold 1st Annual Chili Cook Off on Jan. 14

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 1st Annual Chili Cook Off from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Cliff Event Center, located at 1105 E. Peru Street in Princeton.

Tickets are available for $8 in advance of $10 at the door and can be purchased by calling the chamber at 815-875-2616.

Six tasting cups and crowd favorite voting tickets will be given. Baked potatoes and extra tastings will be offered at $2 each.

The event will also offer televised playoff games, silent auctions and a cash bar. For more information contact the chamber at 815-875-2616.