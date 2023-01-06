January 06, 2023
Country Financial representatives donate meals to Bureau County Senior Center

Jim and TJ Scruggs purchase meals from Bureau County Farm Bureau

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are TJ Scruggs with Country Financial and Denise Ihrig, BCSC Director after Country Financial donated 20 frozen meals to the center. (Photo provided by Country Financial)

Country Financial Representatives Jim and TJ Scruggs recently purchased 20 frozen dinners from the Bureau County Farm Bureau fundraiser and donated them to the Bureau County Senior Center.

“We thought that it would be a great way to give back during the holidays as well as help our local farm bureau,” Tj Scruggs said.

Country Financial in Princeton is located at 204 N. Main St. and can be reached at 815-872-3333.

Country Financial serves about one million businesses and households throughout the United States and offers a wide range of financial services and products from home, business, auto, life and farm insurance to annuities, retirement planning services and investment management.