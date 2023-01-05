Bureau County Farm Bureau to host Sustaining our Future documentary viewing Jan. 14

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will be hosting a free local viewing of the Sustaining our Future: A Farm Family Story at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Apollo Theater, located at 455 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Admission to this event is free and reservations are encouraged by calling the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468.

This film, created by the Illinois Farm Bureau Staff, is centered on the Ganschow family farm in Bureau County and illustrates how three generations of farmers have approached sustainability.

The documentary looks to showcase the efforts, farmer spirit and collaboration required to achieve the goals of the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.

The create the film, Illinois Farm Bureau video and environmental teams partnered with farmer, county farm bureaus, researchers and other key stakeholders.