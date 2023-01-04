Photos: Princeton Park District fills Alexander Park ice skating rink

Princeton Park District staff took advantage of the colder Wednesday temperatures as they finished setting and filling up the organization’s portable EZ ice rink located at Alexander Park.

The rink was purchased through a donation from the Princeton Park District Foundation, was ordered in October and, as of Wednesday, has now been set up inside the fences of the courts of the park.

The rink took around three hours to fill and around a day and a half to completely set up. With colder weather expected in the coming days, the district will now wait for the conditions to freeze the rink.

No definitive opening date has been announced at this time as organizers hope to have the rink operational in the coming weeks. This timeline will be weather dependant and more information will be announced in the coming weeks.

The location will be under surveillance and includes overhead lights. Hours of operation will be announced in the future as they hope to be open daily, depending on weather.

Severe weather or warm temperature closures will be posted on the Princeton Park District website and Bureau County Metro Center Facebook page, as well as a BCR alert.

Admission to the ice rink will be free and each skater will be responsible for bringing their own skates. At this time, ice hockey will not be allowed but the district hopes to build on that in the future.

The district will make the public aware of any dedicated times that are established as the opening of the rink approaches.