Bureau Valley High School’s Arboretum Project closes out 2022 planting season

The Arboretum Project at Bureau Valley High School completed its final plantings for 2022 on Dec. 1 as mild weather in late November and early December allowed work to continue late into the fall.

Additional clean up activities also continued along with some nursery stock plantings including Red Maple and Hybrid Elm trees along with seedling plantings of Shagbark Hickories, Norway spruce and Witch Hazel. These plantings may be future trees available to the public or used within the arboretum.

Additional trees from local timber areas added during the project’s fall included Bitternut Hickory, Catalpa and Washington Hawthorn.

Transportation Director Paul McMahon, Martin McMahon and the transportation staff also planted a windbreak near the school bus fueling area for some protection from the wind.

It will take a few years for the Arborvitae trees to grow enough to be a good wind break but it should provide some relief from the winds from the west and northwest.

A windbreak planned for the girls softball area and some large red maples that were expected to be planted along Route 40 had to be postponed because of health concerns this fall with the supplier of these trees. This set of plantings has been rescheduled for Spring 2023 and will be a welcome addition to the project.

Fruit trees planted this year produced some fruit and the samples collected indicated that the quality was good. Now that the trees are out of a nursery setting and in a new environment organizers will have to hope that pollination will create the same production in the years to come.

There were also concerns about the condition of the prairie plantings existing on the campus, but of the more than 25 species that are listed as being planted, many have survived and some are thriving.

From June through October, flowers were blooming and this fall most of the prairie was a golden yellow color of a variety of flowers.

Organizers stated that this area will need some management over time and a development in appreciation of what it represents as an example of how this geographic area looked to early settlers that travelled through or called this home.

Continuing to add to the variety of plantings, developing a calendar of when certain tees will be flowering or fruiting and when special care may be beneficial for the arboretum plantings will be some of the main goals next year as the project moves forward.

The memorial to former employees that have passed away and those that have made a significant impact on the success of the Bureau Valley School District is also still ongoing.