Bureau County Extension Office to host Horse Bowl and Hippology meeting on Jan. 23

The Bureau County Extension Office will host a Horse Bowl and Hippology informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at 850 Thompson St. in Princeton.

This meeting is open to children, aged 8 through 18 in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Counties, that love and want to learn as much as they can about horses.

Horse Bowl is a trivia opportunity for youth that operates similarly to scholastic bowls in schools, while related to horses and Hippology is an opportunity for youth to demonstrate the range of knowledge and understanding of equine science.

This club provides learning opportunities with hands-on experiences for youth that live, breathe and enjoy all things horses.

This meeting will provide information on the club’s practice schedule, registration process and contest schedule. Youth do not need to own a horse or be enrolled in the 4-H horse project area to participate.

For more information on the club or the event or to RSVP, call 815-875-2878 or 815-224-0889.