Princeton Park District audit findings show a 46% increase in operating revenue

The Princeton Park District took the opportunity to review the findings of its annual audit, completed by CliftonLarsenAllen LLC, at its regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 19.

The audit was completed in August for the fiscal year of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.

“The Independent Auditor’s Report showed an unmodified clean opinion of the Princeton Park District,” Director Tammy Lange said. “This is the statement that all businesses will strive to obtain. Beginning a new fiscal year with a healthy cash on hand is always desirable, however, we know why we have the extra right now.”

The district reported an increase of 46% in operating revenues in its first full year open following the heart of the pandemic. The audit also showed an increase of 8.2% in operating expenses, indicating a surplus in comparison.

With these funds in mind, the district said it was not able to complete some major capital improvements last year. Funds will still be needed for a new boiler and its installation.

“This management team works diligently every day to find ways to help reduce expenses,” Lange said. “The park district board was satisfied with the end of year results presented in the audit. Board members thanks the staff for following the budget plans and for being fiscally responsible.”

There also will be three candidates running for election and reelection in the April Consolidated Election for the Princeton Park Board.

Leslie Youngren, who was appointed to the unexpired term of Christopher Blanford will be seeking to continue. Brandon Nyman and Abigail Cochran will be seeking reelection to the board for their second terms.

“We are excited that these individuals have decided to run again,” Lange said. “They are all fine individuals who are dedicated to this community and the Princeton Park District. These positions on the board are volunteer positions, who, at times, have to make some tough decisions.”

Superintendent of Parks Matt Wright also gave an update on the new EZ Ice Rink that is expected to open to the public sometime this winter.

“Everything depends on the weather,” Wright said. “This portable rink does not have chillers, so the higher temps next week won’t help us get ice quickly. However, we are as excited as everyone else to get it up and ready for everyone to use.”