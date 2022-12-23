Black Hawk College Soil Judging Team goes undefeated in Fall 2022

The Black Hawk College Soil Judging Team went undefeated in the Fall 2022 season after taking first place at two regional American Society of Agronomy contests in two states.

The team won both the Region 5 Soil Judging Contest hosted by Iowa State University and the Region 3 Soil Judging Contest hosted by the University of Illinois.

At the Region 3 contest, Carli Wright of Bradford took first place-individual while Cal Larson of Altona took second-place individual at the Region 5 contest.

The Fall 2022 BHC Soil Judging Team includes Cassidy Bravette of Hooppole, Madi Casteel of Cambridge, Meg Fowler of Aledo, Addi Hicks of Buda, Carson Holmes of Joy, Chase Howell of Laura, Emma Johnson of Knoxville, Cameron Pace of Cambridge, Jacob Roth of Tiskilwa, Gunnar Wuebben of Albany, Larson and Wright.

The team was coached by Andrew Larson and Brandon Hall.