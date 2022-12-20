Princeton announces holiday office closures and garbage pickup changes

The City of Princeton has announced the following holiday office closures and garbage pickup changes for the upcoming weeks:

City Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 in observance of Christmas Eve. Other city departments will be closed at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 in observance of Christmas Eve.

All Princeton departments will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas Day.

City Hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30 in observance of New Year’s Eve. Other city departments will be closed at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 in observance of New Year’s Eve.

All Princeton departments will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Eve.

Garbage and recycling routes normally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 26 will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Garbage and recycling routes normally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2 will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

All other garbage pickups during the holiday will be picked up on their regular schedules. The city asks residents to have their garbage and recyclables at the pick up location by 5 a.m. on their pick up days.