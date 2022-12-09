St. Matthews Lutheran Church donates $2,097 to Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center

St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Princeton presented a check for $2,097 to the Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center.

This year marked the seventh year the church has provided a donation through the St. Matthews Saintly Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser. Each year a different community ministry or outreach agency has been selected to receive the proceeds.

Members of the St. Matthews Saintly Spaghetti Supper Planning Committee, Pam Clementz and Barb Miller presented the check to Rosa Rushing and Taylor Hagen of the Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center.