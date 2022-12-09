Spring Valley City Bank receives five star rating and Best of Bauer award

Bauer Financial Inc., the nation’s premier bank rating firm, has awarded Spring Valley City Bank its top, five star rating for the 123rd consecutive quarter.

“It’s important to impress, this award is not granted; it is earned,” Karen Dorway, President of Bauer Financial said. “Having earned five stars for 100 or more consecutive quarters, Spring Valley City Bank has earned an even higher designation as a Best of Bauer Bank.”

Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. chartered bank with the same standards including capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more.

Spring Valley City Bank, established in 1905, has now earned the five star distinction since September of 1992.

Spring Valley City Bank is located at 315 N. Cornelia St.