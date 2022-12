The Princeton Moose Lodge will hold a holiday party with a dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at 1339 N. Euclid Ave.

The dinner will be held though 7:30 p.m. with a dance scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. This event is open the public.

There will be a $5 cover charge per person for the dance as all are welcome to enjoy some Christmas and New Years cheer.