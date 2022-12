The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will host American Christian Musician and Award-Winning Author, Andrew Peterson, for a live-stream event at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at 24 N. Main St.

Peterson will be performing his entire album, “Behold the Lamb of God,” from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The album contains scripture-rich music.

This event is free to attend.