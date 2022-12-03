December 03, 2022
Ladd American Legion and Auxiliary to host Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 10

Event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. during Ladd Christmas Walk

By Shaw Local News Network
The Ladd American Legion Post 938 and Auxiliary will co-host Santa and Mrs. Claus from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the legion hall, located at 111 S. Main St.

The two will be in town during the Ladd Christmas Walk as parents, family and friends will have the opportunity to take pictures as children can visit with Santa.

Members of the auxiliary will also be collecting personal items such as body wash, lotion, shampoo and more for the La Salle veterans’ home. Any donations are appreciated.