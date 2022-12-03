Country Financial presents donation to Princeton Fire Department

County Financial Representatives Jim and TJ Scruggs have made a $1,500 Operation Helping Heroes donation to the Princeton Fire Department for the purchase of a stretcher with a toolbox underneath for its UTV.

The UTV is used in case of an emergency at community events such as parades, festivals and football games.

Jim and TJ presented the donation to Nick Vujanov, Scott Etheridge and Brian Carrington of the Princeton Fire Department.

“We are so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich our lives every day within our community; our first responders,” Jim said. “This donation is a small token of our appreciation that I hope will continue to positively impact our community.”

Country Financial has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to enrich lives in the communities they serve.

The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. The program later expanded to include first responders and teachers.