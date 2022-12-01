St. Matthews Lutheran Church to hold Advent and Christmas Eve services

St. Matthews Lutheran Church invites all to attend Advent and Christmas Eve services at 416 Dover Rd. in Princeton.

Wednesday midweek Advent services will be held on Dec. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. The half-hour services will use Holden Evening Prayer with a brief devotional message.

Sunday Advent services will take place at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 is a contemporary service led by St. Matthews worship team.

Dec. 11 will feature Monarch Brass and the St. Matthews Choir. Dec. 18 will feature St. Matthews Youth and Family Ministry, sharing a message with a Christmas program featuring the St. Matthews Puppets and a Puppet Choir.

Christmas Eve services will be held at 4 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Both are traditional candlelight services using Christmas carols throughout the service. Both services offer communion and special music including the St. Matthews Hand Bell Choir.

All advent and Christmas Eve services light an advent wreath. Christmas day services will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25; this 30-minute worship will use Christmas carols not included on Christmas Eve.

For more information call 815-879-6491.