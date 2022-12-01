Princeton Park District to purchase portable ice skating rink through foundation’s donation

Families experiencing some wintertime cabin fever will now have a new local outdoor winter activity as the Princeton Park District has received a donation from the Princeton Park District Foundation to purchase a portable ice skating rink.

The district will soon begin the installation and preparing to fill the portable EZ Ice Rink at Princeton’s Alexander Park.

“This is something we have wanted to do for a couple of years and just needed to figure it all out to make it happen,” Executive Director Tammy Lange said. “Matt Wright, Park Superintendent, has been a very valuable resource in the planning and bringing this to fruition. (Wright) has done his homework and presented some good choices for us to consider.”

Wright thanked the foundation for their donation towards this project, as he believes this will help the local community build a stronger passion for physical, outdoor activities.

“You don’t have to be great to skate, you have to start skating to become great,” Wright said.

The order for the rink was placed at the beginning of October as was delivered to the district just a few weeks later. The rink will located be inside the fences at the tennis courts of Alexander Park.

In the planning stage, the district approached Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer with the idea and received an excited response.

“This is wonderful for the community,” Wittenauer said.

The City of Princeton will also be partnering with the district to fill the rink and help maintain its proper water levels.

The Princeton Park District team hopes to see the public enjoying the new attraction as soon as the weather allows. Hours of operation will be announced in the coming weeks as they hope to be open daily, depending on weather.

Closures due to severe weather or warm weather temperatures will be posted on the Princeton Park District website and Bureau County Metro Center Facebook page as well as a BCR alert.

Admission to the ice rink will be free and each skater will be responsible for bringing their own skates. At this time, ice hockey will not be allowed as the district hopes to build on that in the future if things go well.

The district will make the public aware of any dedicated times that are established as the opening of the rink approaches.