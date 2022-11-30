Bureau Valley’s Ben Roth selected as September Mendota Elks Teen of the Month

Bureau Valley’s Ben Roth, the son of Keegan and April Roth, has been selected by the Mendota Elks Lodge as the overall male Elks Teen of the Month recipient for the month of September.

Roth’s application was selected and submitted by BVHS staff to the Elks Lodge Teen of the Month Program.

Roth has been selected for Academic All-Conference Awards for four years and has been a member of the high honor roll. He has also participated in the WACC CEO Program and the National Honor Society.

Roth has also been a four-year member of the school’s drama department with roles in fall plays and spring musicals. He played Ebenezer Scrooge in the fall 2021 production of “A Christmas Carol” and was the student senior co-director for the fall 2022 production.

Roth also is a member of the BVHS Acapella Group and the ILMEA district mixed choir.

In athletics, Roth has been involved in cross country at BVHS as a four-time varsity team member, three-time co-captain, two-time sectional qualifier, two-time most improved, two-time summer distance challenge winner, three-time Bureau County Republican All-Area cross country team and TRAC All-Conference selection in 2022.

In track, Roth has served as a four-year member, co-captain, earned Bureau County Republican All-Area track team and Events Leader Award winner in 2022.

Outside of school, Roth has been a church volunteer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Falls, Synod Youth Representative and torch bearer and National Youth Gathering attendee.

Roth has worked at Culver’s in Princeton and logged more than 40 hours of community service while attending BVHS.

He plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall and pursue a major in history and a minor in business.