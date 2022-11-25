Spring Valley’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade to be held downtown on Nov. 26

The City of Spring Valley and Grow Spring Valley will host the annual Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in downtown.

The parade will kick off from Hall High School and go downtown via St. Paul Street before ending at Greenwood Street.

The city will block off East St. Paul Street from traffic and parking in the 100 and 200 blocks. Parade floats and vehicles can park on St. Paul between Greenwood and Power streets to attend the performances at the Mini Park and the lighting of the city tree designed by Quesse Christmas Light Show.

City judges will judge parade attendees for the Best in Parade Award. Viewers can vote for their favorite float by texting the name to 815-662-0402 between 6 and 7 p.m.

One vote will be counted per number for the Fan Favorite Award that will be announced the following week on social media.

Mini Park, 116 E. St. Paul Street, will have performances after the parade from a barbershop quartet, Ballet Folklorico De Colores, JFK Band, Hall Band and the Hall Devillettes.

In addition to the lighting of the Christmas tree, Quesse Christmas Light Show has created a Twinkle Tunnel for Mini Park. The structure will be up throughout the holiday season for photos and videos to use on social media.

Spring Valley City Bank, the DePue Men’s Club, MMTCPA, Canan Steel, Heartland Bank and a donation from UpScale Resale’s Helping Hands all helped sponsor the 2022 Spring Valley Lighted Christmas Parade.