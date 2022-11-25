Light Up Princeton; deadline for annual Christmas contest set for Dec. 5

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas contest, Light Up Princeton, has set its entry deadline for Dec. 5. To enter, call the Chamber at 815-875-2616.

There is no cost to enter and the contest will feature prizes sponsored by the Chamber’s newest member, RWE Renewables.

RWE Renewables is an energy company that develops, owns and operates many forms of power generation worldwide. The company has been operating in the U.S. since 2007 and focuses on wind, solar and battery storage energy production.

RWE has added enough renewable energy to the U.S. grid to power 1.5 million homes and have constructed 30 wind farms across seven states. With main offices in Chicago, Austin and Pittsburgh; RWE also works out of a local office in Princeton.

The categories for this year’s contest include Chamber’s Choice ($200) voted on by the Chamber and Ambassador Club, People’s Choice ($100) voted on by the the Chamber’s Facebook page, Seniors Choice ($100) voted on by local senior home residents, Most Tradition ($75), Most Elegant ($75) and Clark Griswold ($75) - description needed.

The contest is open to all residents with a Princeton address. Judging will take place on Dec. 15. Judging for People’s Choice will take place on the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page Dec. 16 through Dec. 23.

For questions or for more information, contact the Chamber at 815-875-2616.