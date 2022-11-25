La Moille High School classes of 1957-1958 celebrate class reunions

The La Moille High School graduation classes of 1957-1958 celebrated their 65th and 64th Class Reunion on Friday, Oct. 14 in the Fellowship Hall of the Van Orin Gospel Church.

The event featured seven members of the class of 1957 and 10 members from the class of 1958. A meal was served and guests spent the afternoon visiting and reminiscing.

Those from the 1957 class included Richard Haas, James (Ron) Johnson, Ronald Moore, Jeanette (Fischer) Brandau, Janis (Thone) Sweitek, Suzi (Drummer) Gott and Mary Jane (Nothnagel) Dolk.

Those from the 1958 classed included Audrey (Schultz) Barlow, Avis (Jackson) Bird, Audrey (Happ) Bonnell, Avalon (Marcum) Gibson, Joyce (scriba) Sondgeroth, Sue (Browder) DeLong, Carol (Barkman) Haas, Donald Schultz, Donna (Billhorn) Zinke and Rosella (Bonnell) Leffelman.