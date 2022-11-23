Bureau County Chorus and Princeton Community Band to host Christmas Concert on Dec. 4

The Bureau County Chorus and the Princeton Community Band will be performing a joint Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Princeton High School auditorium 103 S. Euclid Ave.

The Bureau County Chorus, under the direction of Mary Kieffer and accompanied by Charlie Gebeck, will sing several Christmas tunes, both classic and modern.

Their program includes “Simple Gifts – American Shaker Song” arranged by Jay Althouse; “Noel Fantasy – Traditional Carols,” arranged by David Waggoner; “The Chanukah Song (We Are Lights),” lyrics by Steve Young, music by Stephen Schwartz, arranged by Mac Huff; “A Shoot Shall Come Forth” by Richard Horn; “We Need a Little Christmas” from the musical “Mame!,” music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, arranged by Mac Huff; “Mary, Did You Know?” by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene; “That’s Christmas to Me” from Pentatonix; and “Silent Night,” arranged by Ruth Elaine Schram.

Special accompaniments will be provided by Jay Suarez on cajon and Leah Landis on cello

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will be performing an assortment of Christmas music including “In Joy and Jubilance,” by Robert W. Smith, commissioned by PCB this year in memory of Dr. Gary W. Hoelle; “Mary’s Little Boy Child,” arranged by Larry Kerchner; “Christmas Day,” by Gustav Holst, arranged by William E. Rhoads; “Twas in the Moon of Wintertime,” arranged by Anne McGinty; “A Christmas Festival,” by Leroy Anderson, transcribed by Robert W. Smith; and “Happy Holiday/White Christmas,” by Irving Berlin, arranged by Ted Ricketts.

The concert will conclude with a combined number, performed by the band and chorus together, titled “A Festive Christmas Celebration,” arranged by Audrey Snyder and John Moss.

The concert is free, however donations will be gratefully accepted by the organizations. Princeton Community Band is a nonprofit organization.