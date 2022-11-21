Princeton Lions Club Christmas parade needed now more than ever

The annual Princeton Lions Club Christmas parade, which will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, has not only garnered a long history in Bureau County, but also acts as a large food drive for the Bureau County Food Pantry who serves several local communities.

According to Vanessa Hoffeditz, Director of the Bureau County Food Pantry, the community need has grown at an alarming rate this year.

In the past, only 35% of their clients were not receiving a subsidy from the state. This year that has grown to 65%. Additionally, area seniors used to be 13% of their clientele. That has now grown to 31%.

The Christmas parade will look to bring much needed supplies to the food pantry and the people they serve. For more information on the food pantry, go to tcohelps.org.

The Christmas parade has a long history in Princeton. At one point, it was discontinued for more than 10 years. However, in 1992, it was brought back to life by the Princeton Lions Club with the help of the late Don Smith who was the Parade Chairman.

The parade continued for several years, however in 2018 its existence was threatened once more. Scott Smith, Lions Club member and son of the late Don Smith, made it his mission to find volunteers to help keep the parade alive.

Smith was successful in his endeavors. Since then, the committee has continued to grow helping the parade grow with it. The group is comprised of various Lions Club members and community volunteers.

Under the leadership of Jim Argo, Lions Club member and Parade Chairman, this year’s committee consists of Scott Smith, Vanessa Hoffeditz, Lynn Olds, Jenica Cole, Adam Lind, Dava Klinefelter, Melanie VanDorsten, Jason Allen and the Princeton Moose Lodge. The committee welcomes anyone who would like to join.

Vanessa Hoffeditz, director of the Bureau County Food Pantry, was onsite during the 2021 parade. Donations were collected for the food pantry, which has been tradition during past Christmas parades held by the Princeton Lions Club. (BCR photo)

Following the parade, Santa’s Workshop will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bureau County Fairgrounds. Santa’s Workshop provides an opportunity for kids and families to enjoy holiday traditions with their community.

Participants will be able to do several arts and crafts while snacking on popcorn from the popcorn trailer, take a picture with Santa and visit with Elsa and Anna; characters from Frozen. A hot dog lunch will be provided.

There is no fee to be in the parade or attend the activities after. Donations to the food pantry will be accepted at both events, but is not required.

To register for the parade, make donations,] or join the committee, contact Jim Argo at 815-872-6181 or argojj@netscape.net.

For the food drive, contact Scott Smith at scott.smith@michligenergy.com .

For after parade activities, contact Lynn Olds at 815-872-2261 or administrator@greenfieldhome.org.