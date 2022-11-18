Princeton Boy Scout Troops hold fruit fundraiser through Nov. 25

Princeton Boy Scout Troops 1063 and 1068 are selling Texas navel oranges and grapefruit as a fundraiser this year. All orders must be placed by Nov. 25.

The cost of the fruit is $30 for a 20-pound box of oranges or grapefruit. A 20-pound combo box of oranges and grapefruit is also $30.

Fruit can be ordered by calling Jeremy Whitfield at 815-866-7966 or Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635.

The ordered fruit will arrive after mid-December. Those ordering fruit will be notified of the pick-up information including time, date and place.