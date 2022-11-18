November 18, 2022
Princeton Boy Scout Troops hold fruit fundraiser through Nov. 25

Troops selling Texas navel oranges and grapefruit

By Shaw Local News Network
Princeton Boy Scout Troops 1063 and 1068 are selling Texas navel oranges and grapefruit as a fundraiser this year. All orders must be placed by Nov. 25.

The cost of the fruit is $30 for a 20-pound box of oranges or grapefruit. A 20-pound combo box of oranges and grapefruit is also $30.

Fruit can be ordered by calling Jeremy Whitfield at 815-866-7966 or Linnea Campbell at 815-875-1635.

The ordered fruit will arrive after mid-December. Those ordering fruit will be notified of the pick-up information including time, date and place.