November 17, 2022
Bureau County Genealogical Society to meet Dec. 1

Charlotte McGrath will speak on her Honor Flight experience

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton. The public is invited to attend at no charge.

The speaker for the event will be Ottawa resident Charlotte McGrath, who will talk about the Operation Honor Flight.

On Oct. 6, 2021, McGrath traveled with 92 women veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam to Washington D.C. The flight was sponsored by Honor Flight of Chicago.

McGrath will share her history and experiences of the trip with a PowerPoint presentation.

For more information call the society at 815-879-3133 during regular business hours.