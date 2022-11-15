Spring Valley United Church of Christ to host cookie walk Dec. 3

Spring Valley United Church of Christ will host a cookie walk from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 227 E. Erie St. in Spring Valley.

There will be a wide variety of cookies, candy and peanut brittle will be available for purchase. All cookies and candies are $7 per pound.

Peanut brittle may be pre-ordered by calling the church at 815-663-1951 or 815-664-2509. The orders will be ready for pick up at the cookie walk. Those looking to purchase cookies are asked to use the east alley entrance.

This year’s event will also collect items to be donated to the new Spring Valley Youth Center. Items for the Youth Center include black garbage bags, granola bars, table cleaner, drink mixes, snacks, hand soap, individual bags of chips, dish soap and plastic table cloths.

Those who donate will receive a free half dozen of cookies with a purchase.