Bureau County Fairgrounds to hold Model Train Fair Show on Nov. 19

The annual Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton.

All scales of model railroad equipment from N scale to HO, Lionel and Thomas the Train Engine will be available for purchase. Farm toys of all sizes and colors also will be available.

The event will feature antique toys, books on trains, games, Hot Wheels and many other toys for sale.

Admission is $5 for adults and kids are free. For information, contact Kathy Bauer at 815-866-3606.