Princeton Public Library to hold conversation with Caitlin Doughty on Nov. 16

The Princeton Public Library will hold an online conversation with mortician and bestselling author, Caitlin Doughty, at 7 p.m. Nov. 16. To register for the event, visit princetonpl.org.

As an advocate for death acceptance, Doughty has been hailed as “a relentlessly curious and chipper tour guide to the underworld.”

She’ll discuss reform of Western funeral industry practices and much more with Mark Bazer, host and creator of “The Interview Show” that aired on Chicago’s PBS stations, WTTW and filmed at The Hideout.

Doughty’s educational web series “Ask a mortician” has been viewed nearly 250 million times and her three books were New York Times best sellers.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events.