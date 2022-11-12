Princeton announces Victoria Yepsen as its new tourism director

Victoria Suarez Yepsen has been named Princeton’s new tourism director.

She will be filling the role of the previous director Jenica Cole, who for almost two years has been in the middle of many of Princeton’s hallmark events, working to market and promote the city and its assets.

Cole was wearing two hats as the director of the Princeton Chamber of Commerce and the Princeton tourism director. Because of the growth the city is experiencing, these two roles now require full-time directors for each position.

“Having a chamber director and tourism director is such a positive for Princeton,” Cole said. “Princeton is growing, Princeton is thriving. There will now be two of us to promote and help progress Princeton forward; and will allow for each of us to collaborate and focus on specific roles for both the city of Princeton and Chamber of Commerce. This is going to be an amazing milestone for our community and I look forward to working with [Yepsen].”

As tourism director, Yepsen’s primary responsibilities will be to promote and market Princeton to the traveling public and work to establish Princeton as a destination for meetings, shopping, events, group tours, day trips and live performances.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer expressed confidence in the new hire, who brings loads of experience and enthusiasm to her new position.

“The city of Princeton is pleased to welcome Victoria to our team,” Wittenauer said. “We expect her vast experience and background will help take the city’s tourism development and marketing efforts in new and exciting directions.”

Most recently, Yepsen served as the executive director of the Bureau County United Way where she successfully exceeded the campaign goals for the past two years through hosting numerous community events and fundraisers for local nonprofits and businesses.

Yepsen will look to use her experience with community engagement, advertising and social media to expand Princeton’s marketing reach.

Yepsen, originally from Princeton, is a graduate of Princeton High School. She attended Illinois State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in music business.

Yepsen recently relocated from Chicago and now resides in Princeton with her husband, Brent.

“It’s an honor for me to hold the position as director of tourism and I am proud to promote and advocate for my hometown that has shaped me into the person I am today,” Yepsen said. “I’m looking forward to building upon Princeton’s tourism expansion to generate further growth and success for our community.”

In her tourism director position, Yepsen will handle media inquiries about area attractions, city news, as well as festivals and events. Her responsibilities also will include responding to visitor inquiries and distribution of materials to surrounding areas.

“We are excited to have Victoria join the city ranks in her new position of tourism director for the city of Princeton,” Mayor Joel Quiram said. “We can’t wait for her to get started on promoting all things tourism, not only throughout the state, but throughout our region as well.”

Yepsen joined Princeton Tourism on Nov. 10 and will be formally introduced at the Princeton City Council on Nov. 21.

Yepsen can be reached by contacting Princeton City Hall at 815-875-2631 or vyepsen@princeton-il.com.