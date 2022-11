St. Patrick’s Church in Sheffield will be hosting an all-you-can-eat chili dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the church hall at 233 W. Atkinson St.

The menu will include chili, crackers, shredded cheese and a dessert of cheesecake or brownie with ice cream for $12.

A hot dog and chips also is available for $3. Carryouts are $25 for a family of four and $7 for a single chili takeout.