Bureau County Farm Bureau to host Holiday Freezer Meal fundraiser

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will be hosting a Holiday Freezer Meal fundraiser featuring 10 pre-ordered, frozen meals for $90.

Pre-registration and payment is required by Dec. 1 and pick up will be help from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Bureau County Farm Bureau, 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The menu will feature two orders of each of the following menu items: chicken and biscuits, pulled pork loaded baked potato, ham and potatoes, meatloaf with sweet potatoes and shepherd’s pie.

This program is a fundraiser for the Bureau County Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom. Orders can be called into 815-875-6468 and payments can be made payable to 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.