Open Prairie UCC in Princeton will host annual German Christkindlmarkt on Nov. 19

Open Prairie UCC will host its annual German Christkindlmarkt from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the church, 25 E. Marion St. in Princeton. Admission is free.

Hot drinks, German sweets and homemade soft pretzels with beer cheese will be sold throughout the day, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a German Brathaus will serve lunch offering brats, franks, sauerkraut, German potato salad, creamy homemade potato soup along with mac and cheese for kids.

An International Cookie Bazaar also will take place. Shoppers will be able to select from 25 different kinds of cookies representing 20 countries.

Handmade candies also will be featured along with fair trade coffees, teas and chocolates. A variety of vendors will be on hand marketing their own uniquely crafted items, and the Princeton High School German Club will be selling German Advent calendars.

Children are invited to take home a free gingerbread house kit with all the ingredients needed for decorating before the holidays.

The market, held inside the church, is accessible to all, and free parking is available directly across the street. For information, call Open Prairie UCC at 815-872-5150.