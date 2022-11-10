Greenfield Retirement Home holds Winter Coat Drive for local senior citizens

With inflation increasing and local senior citizens on a fixed income, Greenfield Retirement Home is hosting a Share the Warmth, winter coat drive for senior citizens around the community in need of assistance.

Donations of new or gently used adult size coats, hats, mittens, gloves and scarves will be accepted through the winter months of November and December.

Donations can be dropped off at Greenfield Retirement Home at 508 Park Ave E. or the Princeton Chamber of Commerce located in the Prouty Building at 435 S. Main St. in Princeton