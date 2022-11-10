Bureau County Farm Bureau’s Jill Frueh recertified as manager

Bureau County Farm Bureau Manager, Jill Frueh, has completed all requirements to continue her designation as a Farm Bureau Certified Manager. She originally earned the designation in 2007.

The FBCM program, which recognizes county managers for professional achievement and staff leadership, was started in 1993 by the Illinois Farm Bureau. To receive the FBCM designation, county Farm Bureau managers must complete a series of six exams which assess expertise in various managerial areas.

Recertification is granted every five years based on 50 hours of continuing education areas and professional staff leadership.

Frueh began her Farm Bureau career in 1999 as manager of the Lawrence County Farm Bureau. She was then named manager of Bureau County Farm Bureau in 2003, where she remains to date.

The Illinois Farm Bureau is a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation, a national organization of farmers and ranchers. Founded in 1916, IFB is a non-profit, membership organization directed by farmers who join through their county Farm Bureau.

IFB has a total membership of more than 366,043 and a farmer membership of 76,527. IFB represents three out of four Illinois farmers.