Bureau County 4-H hosts annual Hands to Larger Service winter accessory donation drive

In an effort to help keep those in need warm throughout the winter season, Bureau County 4-H is hosting their annual ‘Hands to Larger Service’ winter accessory donation drive.

Those looking to donate are asked to visit the University of Illinois Extension at 850 Thompson St., Princeton to trim the tree with new winter accessories. Donations are received will then be distributed to area food pantries and shelters.

“Since the inception of our drive we have been able to distribute over 800 winter accessories throughout Bureau County,” Bureau County 4-H and Youth Development Program Coordinator, Danielle Gapinski, said.

Hats, gloves, mittens and scarves will be accepted during business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The last day to donate is Friday, December 16.

For more information about the 4-H program, call University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878.