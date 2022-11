The Ladd Public Library will hold a Holiday Vendor and Crafter Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 125 N. Main St.

This event will give visitors a chance to start their Christmas shopping early with free admission.

The event will feature local vendors and crafters with items including plants, jewelry, bags, apparel, candles, scentsy and many more hand-crafted items.

Gifts will also be raffled off.